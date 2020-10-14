Energy Transfer LP [ET] Revenue clocked in at $46.18 billion, down -52.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] gained 1.32% on the last trading session, reaching $6.13 price per share at the time. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes.

Longtime Executives Mackie McCrea and Tom Long named as Co-Chief Executive OfficersKelcy Warren to remain Executive Chairman.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) announced today that long-time Energy Transfer executives Mackie McCrea and Tom Long have been named as Co-Chief Executive Officers, effective January 1, 2021. Energy Transfer co-founder Kelcy Warren will remain as Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. As Co-CEOs, McCrea and Long will work together in the manner of an “Office of the CEO” and will jointly direct the business of the Partnership. Warren will continue to be actively involved in the strategic direction of the Partnership.

Energy Transfer LP represents 2.69 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.61 billion with the latest information. ET stock price has been found in the range of $5.99 to $6.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.46M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 19217590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 14.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.73. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.14, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.05 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +14.95. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.28. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of $280,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Transfer LP posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Transfer LP [ET]

There are presently around $7,364 million, or 43.20% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 161,580,105, which is approximately 96.307% of the company’s market cap and around 13.81% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 102,422,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $627.85 million in ET stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $422.45 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 6.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 147,901,280 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 224,364,965 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 828,994,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,201,260,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,927,105 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 23,283,467 shares during the same period.