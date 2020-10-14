Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell -9.27% so far this year. What now?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.69%. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Medigen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Combined with Dynavax’s CpG 1018 Adjuvant Receives Taiwan Government Subsidy with First Participant Dosed in Early October.

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation (MVC) (TPEx: 6547.TWO), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and production of vaccines and biologics, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that MVC has obtained a Taiwan government subsidy for successfully initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial in Taiwan. The first participant in MVC’s Phase 1 clinical trial was dosed with MVC’s COVID-19 vaccine combined with Dynavax’s CpG 1018 adjuvant at National Taiwan University Hospital in early October. The subsidy will be released at agreed upon milestones in the total amount of up to NT$ 472 million (US$ 16.4 million). The grant received by MVC was earmarked by the Taiwan government for purposes of research and development of a locally produced COVID-19 vaccine.

MVC’s Phase 1 study is an open-label, single-center, staggered dose-escalation study intended to assess the safety and immunogenicity of the stable prefusion form of SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike protein S-2P at three dose levels (low, medium and high) adjuvanted with CpG 1018 plus alum, in approximately 45 healthy subjects 20 to 50 years of age. The vaccination schedule consists of two doses for each study participant, administered via intramuscular (IM) injection 28 days apart, on Day 1 and Day 29.

Over the last 12 months, DVAX stock rose by 26.89%. The average equity rating for DVAX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $590.05 million, with 109.51 million shares outstanding and 97.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, DVAX stock reached a trading volume of 5448324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

DVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.69. With this latest performance, DVAX shares dropped by -8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynavax Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.44 and a Gross Margin at +27.47. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -433.29.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -60.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -427.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,647.59. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,610.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$660,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

DVAX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVAX.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $414 million, or 74.20% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 11,166,800, which is approximately 14.334% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 10,895,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.55 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.19 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 16.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 22,212,946 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 8,638,968 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 49,006,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,858,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,795,564 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,513,300 shares during the same period.