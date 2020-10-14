Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund [DSE] moved up 0.62: Why It’s Important

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund [NYSE: DSE] closed the trading session at $0.39 on Monday. The company report on July 31, 2020 that Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. Will Continue to Defer Quarterly Dividend.

The Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), a closed-end fund, today announced that it will defer the declaration or payment of a quarterly distribution until further notice.

The fund’s Board of Directors decided in March that the fund should neither declare nor pay a dividend for the second quarter pending a vote at a July 23 meeting of shareholders on a proposal to liquidate and dissolve the fund. After the liquidation proposal failed to achieve the requisite majority vote, management determined that, due to the decline in the fund’s assets as a result of recent market volatility, it is in the best interest of shareholders that the fund not pay a quarterly distribution until it can maintain a sustainable level of net assets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -89.86 percent and weekly performance of 6.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 297.96K shares, DSE reached to a volume of 2415167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund [DSE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund is set at 0.02

DSE stock trade performance evaluation

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund [DSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, DSE shares dropped by -4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund [DSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4187, while it was recorded at 0.3781 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2193 for the last 200 days.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund [DSE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund [DSE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 32.75% of DSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSE stocks are: ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 1,164,660, which is approximately -2.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; GUGGENHEIM CAPITAL LLC, holding 547,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in DSE stocks shares; and CSS LLC/IL, currently with $82000.0 in DSE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund [NYSE:DSE] by around 465,725 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 713,716 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,728,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,907,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 374,422 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 231,327 shares during the same period.