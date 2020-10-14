Deutsche Bank lifts BlackRock Inc. [BLK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BlackRock Inc. [NYSE: BLK] surged by $24.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $646.29 during the day while it closed the day at $638.96. The company report on October 13, 2020 that BlackRock, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 13, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68353.

BlackRock Inc. stock has also gained 10.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLK stock has inclined by 12.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.21% and gained 27.11% year-on date.

The market cap for BLK stock reached $96.30 billion, with 153.73 million shares outstanding and 150.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 615.24K shares, BLK reached a trading volume of 1153597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackRock Inc. [BLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLK shares is $657.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for BlackRock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for BlackRock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $575, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on BLK stock. On November 06, 2019, analysts increased their price target for BLK shares from 465 to 543.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackRock Inc. is set at 15.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLK in the course of the last twelve months was 181.01.

BLK stock trade performance evaluation

BlackRock Inc. [BLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.12. With this latest performance, BLK shares gained by 16.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.49 for BlackRock Inc. [BLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 576.66, while it was recorded at 612.38 for the last single week of trading, and 526.20 for the last 200 days.

BlackRock Inc. [BLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackRock Inc. [BLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.80 and a Gross Margin at +80.23. BlackRock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.08.

Return on Total Capital for BLK is now 14.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackRock Inc. [BLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.08. Additionally, BLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackRock Inc. [BLK] managed to generate an average of $276,296 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BlackRock Inc. [BLK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackRock Inc. posted 8.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 7.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BlackRock Inc. go to 8.33%.

BlackRock Inc. [BLK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78,964 million, or 87.50% of BLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,955,301, which is approximately 40.2% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,986,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.38 billion in BLK stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.5 billion in BLK stock with ownership of nearly 15.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackRock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 782 institutional holders increased their position in BlackRock Inc. [NYSE:BLK] by around 29,759,559 shares. Additionally, 541 investors decreased positions by around 36,370,732 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 57,451,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,582,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLK stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,784,931 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 474,565 shares during the same period.