Citigroup Downgrade Gannett Media Corp. [GCI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Gannett Media Corp. [NYSE: GCI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.37%. The company report on October 2, 2020 that American Influencer Awards Announces 2020 Beauty Awards Nominees.

For the third year, the awards will honor social media talent in makeup, hair, skincare, nails, and more.

The American Influencer Awards, which honors the greatest beauty contributors and premiere talent on social media, today announced the nominees for its 3rd awards show that will celebrate influencers across 23 categories. The American Influencers Awards is part of Gannett Ventures, powered by the USA TODAY NETWORK, and is coordinated with the American Influencer Association.

Over the last 12 months, GCI stock dropped by -81.88%. The one-year Gannett Media Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.4. The average equity rating for GCI stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $210.17 million, with 131.47 million shares outstanding and 127.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, GCI stock reached a trading volume of 1534398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gannett Media Corp. [GCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCI shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCI stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Media Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for Gannett Media Corp. stock. On November 02, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for GCI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Media Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

GCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gannett Media Corp. [GCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, GCI shares dropped by -12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for Gannett Media Corp. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5906, while it was recorded at 1.4520 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5604 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gannett Media Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gannett Media Corp. [GCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +36.21. Gannett Media Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.42.

Return on Total Capital for GCI is now 3.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gannett Media Corp. [GCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.82. Additionally, GCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gannett Media Corp. [GCI] managed to generate an average of -$5,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Gannett Media Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GCI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gannett Media Corp. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -358.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GCI.

Gannett Media Corp. [GCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128 million, or 64.00% of GCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,357,206, which is approximately -6.578% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,653,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.77 million in GCI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $10.76 million in GCI stock with ownership of nearly -22.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gannett Media Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Gannett Media Corp. [NYSE:GCI] by around 7,494,782 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 33,209,171 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 45,592,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,296,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 567,460 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 10,991,330 shares during the same period.