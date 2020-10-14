Cerus Corporation [CERS] Is Currently 0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ: CERS] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.8899 during the day while it closed the day at $6.72. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Cerus Corporation Announces Five-Year FDA Contract for the Development of Next Generation Pathogen Reduction Technology to Treat Whole Blood.

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq:CERS) announced today it was awarded a five-year contract with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of next-generation compounds to optimize pathogen reduction (PR) treatment of whole blood to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections. The contract value totals $11.1 million. This research is consistent with the FDA’s strategy for developing proactive, foundational interventions to ensure blood safety and availability1.

Given the possible benefits of whole blood transfusion2, pathogen reduced whole blood has the potential to fundamentally reshape the support of patients with massive hemorrhage.

Cerus Corporation stock has also gained 5.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CERS stock has declined by -1.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.60% and gained 59.24% year-on date.

The market cap for CERS stock reached $1.08 billion, with 164.38 million shares outstanding and 162.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, CERS reached a trading volume of 2167670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cerus Corporation [CERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

CERS stock trade performance evaluation

Cerus Corporation [CERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, CERS shares gained by 6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for Cerus Corporation [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.50, while it was recorded at 6.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Cerus Corporation [CERS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerus Corporation [CERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.62 and a Gross Margin at +62.02. Cerus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.97.

Return on Total Capital for CERS is now -56.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerus Corporation [CERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.97. Additionally, CERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerus Corporation [CERS] managed to generate an average of -$280,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Cerus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cerus Corporation [CERS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerus Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERS.

Cerus Corporation [CERS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $962 million, or 81.50% of CERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 21,758,435, which is approximately 55.361% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,716,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.18 million in CERS stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $92.15 million in CERS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ:CERS] by around 18,332,167 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 6,560,393 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 118,197,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,090,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,618,971 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 476,281 shares during the same period.