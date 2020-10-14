Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] Stock trading around $1.50 per share: What’s Next?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX: BDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 34.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 62.55%. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Blonder Tongue Announces U.S. Patent Grant for Its Networking Modules for Display Systems.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) is pleased to report that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent, US10,805,660, for certain technologies within Blonder Tongue’s DOCSIS Data (DMM) series of products.

The DMM series of products are presently being deployed by telecommunications, cable television, and IP market distribution companies to receive, process, and distribute data, video, and audio content to enterprise locations such as hospitality, sports venues, healthcare, educational and financial institutions. The ‘660 patented technology is targeted to solve the service operator challenges relating to the ability to concurrently deliver (1) traditional live TV entertainment service along with (2) on-demand-based Over-The-Top (OTT) TV entertainment service, (3) wireline-based data and telephony services, and (4) wireless-based data and telephony services. In addition to solving service concurrency challenges, because the patented technology is modular, the BT Labs solution presents a cleaner, more secure solution, and one that conforms to major hospitality brand standards for separable video, telephony and data service delivery.

Over the last 12 months, BDR stock rose by 127.27%.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.22 million, with 9.77 million shares outstanding and 3.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, BDR stock reached a trading volume of 26876735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

BDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.55. With this latest performance, BDR shares gained by 84.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.63 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9006, while it was recorded at 1.1592 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7398 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.51 and a Gross Margin at +17.29. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.74.

Return on Total Capital for BDR is now -57.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.90. Additionally, BDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] managed to generate an average of -$7,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.20% of BDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 310,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 74,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in BDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25000.0 in BDR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX:BDR] by around 4,400 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 32,671 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 365,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDR stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 27,201 shares during the same period.