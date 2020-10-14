Barclays Downgrade Gartner Inc. [IT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Gartner Inc. [NYSE: IT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.05%. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Gartner Identifies Three Dimensions That Define The New Employer-Employee Relationship.

Senior HR Leaders Discuss The New Employment Deal Focused on Radical Flexibility, Shared Purpose and Deeper Connections at Gartner ReimagineHR, October 13-15.

The relationship between employers and employees has shifted significantly due to the major transformation in the way people work, and how organizations are thinking about the future, according to Gartner, Inc. Today’s new employment deal centers on positively impacting employees’ lives while improving talent outcomes for employers.

Over the last 12 months, IT stock dropped by -11.09%. The one-year Gartner Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.66. The average equity rating for IT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.46 billion, with 89.32 million shares outstanding and 86.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 386.15K shares, IT stock reached a trading volume of 1004675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gartner Inc. [IT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IT shares is $137.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Gartner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Gartner Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $157, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on IT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gartner Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for IT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

IT Stock Performance Analysis:

Gartner Inc. [IT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, IT shares dropped by -3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for Gartner Inc. [IT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.84, while it was recorded at 126.73 for the last single week of trading, and 126.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gartner Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gartner Inc. [IT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.94 and a Gross Margin at +58.49. Gartner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for IT is now 10.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gartner Inc. [IT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.50. Additionally, IT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 306.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gartner Inc. [IT] managed to generate an average of $13,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Gartner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

IT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gartner Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gartner Inc. go to 6.80%.

Gartner Inc. [IT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,628 million, or 94.20% of IT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,748,198, which is approximately -1.946% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,113,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $782.47 million in IT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $773.39 million in IT stock with ownership of nearly -0.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gartner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Gartner Inc. [NYSE:IT] by around 6,224,030 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 7,325,302 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 69,482,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,031,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,008,043 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 956,090 shares during the same period.