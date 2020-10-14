B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Altimmune Inc. [ALT] – find out why.

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] surged by $1.62 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.25 during the day while it closed the day at $14.22. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Altimmune and UAB Announce Publication of Compelling Pre-clinical Data for AdCOVID™ Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate.

Comprehensive analysis shows AdCOVID uniquely stimulates three key immune components: serum neutralizing antibody, T cell responses, and mucosal immunity in the respiratory tract.

Nasal mucosal immunity may be the critical factor in driving sterilizing immunity and preventing further spread of the virus by vaccinated individuals.

Altimmune Inc. stock has also gained 4.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALT stock has declined by -46.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 317.01% and gained 652.38% year-on date.

The market cap for ALT stock reached $503.10 million, with 32.91 million shares outstanding and 22.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, ALT reached a trading volume of 13343142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

ALT stock trade performance evaluation

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 317.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 621.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.34, while it was recorded at 13.25 for the last single week of trading, and 9.46 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -293.63. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -353.71.

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -35.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.83. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$820,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.90 and a Current Ratio set at 17.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altimmune Inc. [ALT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -284.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $190 million, or 45.90% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 2,107,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.97 million in ALT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $13.16 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly 50.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 11,770,473 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 6,820 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,587,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,364,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,671,262 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 6,420 shares during the same period.