Avnet Inc. [AVT] is -32.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avnet Inc. [NASDAQ: AVT] traded at a high on 10/13/20, posting a 1.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.72. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Avnet Introduces 96Boards ON Semiconductor Dual Camera Mezzanine for Fast Prototyping.

Allows design and system engineers to develop embedded vision applications with camera sensor modules at a much lower cost of entry.

Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) today introduced the 96Boards ON Semiconductor Dual Camera Mezzanine development and prototyping platform for the AP1302 imaging processor coupled with dual imaging camera modules. This platform will enable design and system engineers to create cost-effective embedded vision applications utilizing industry-standard technologies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1251574 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avnet Inc. stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for AVT stock reached $2.80 billion, with 98.86 million shares outstanding and 98.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 724.47K shares, AVT reached a trading volume of 1251574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avnet Inc. [AVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVT shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Avnet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Avnet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on AVT stock. On March 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AVT shares from 28 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avnet Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has AVT stock performed recently?

Avnet Inc. [AVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.33. With this latest performance, AVT shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for Avnet Inc. [AVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.46, while it was recorded at 28.13 for the last single week of trading, and 29.64 for the last 200 days.

Avnet Inc. [AVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avnet Inc. [AVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.26 and a Gross Margin at +11.70. Avnet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.17.

Return on Total Capital for AVT is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avnet Inc. [AVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.48. Additionally, AVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avnet Inc. [AVT] managed to generate an average of -$2,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Avnet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Avnet Inc. [AVT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avnet Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avnet Inc. go to 10.40%.

Insider trade positions for Avnet Inc. [AVT]

There are presently around $2,726 million, or 99.00% of AVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,216,397, which is approximately -1.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,959,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.75 million in AVT stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $295.79 million in AVT stock with ownership of nearly 13.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avnet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Avnet Inc. [NASDAQ:AVT] by around 11,820,551 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 12,038,669 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 71,042,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,901,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,376,283 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,870,854 shares during the same period.