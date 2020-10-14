American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell -4.26% so far this year. What now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] gained 0.73% or 0.66 points to close at $90.48 with a heavy trading volume of 2295169 shares. The company report on October 13, 2020 that AMERICAN ENERGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against American Electric Power, Inc. – AEP.

New Orleans, Louisiana–(Newsfile Corp. – October 12, 2020) – Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 19, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against American Electric Power, Inc. (“AEP”) (NYSE: AEP), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 2, 2016 and July 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

It opened the trading session at $89.70, the shares rose to $91.255 and dropped to $88.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEP points out that the company has recorded 4.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, AEP reached to a volume of 2295169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $93.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for AEP stock

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.12 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.06, while it was recorded at 89.34 for the last single week of trading, and 86.31 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.52 and a Gross Margin at +25.47. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.09. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $110,357 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $33,542 million, or 76.40% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,981,454, which is approximately 6.656% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,468,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in AEP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.4 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 54.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 510 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 33,140,373 shares. Additionally, 511 investors decreased positions by around 32,482,922 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 305,091,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,715,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,312,836 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,430,982 shares during the same period.