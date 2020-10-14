Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] moved up 33.11: Why It’s Important

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] jumped around 0.49 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.97 at the close of the session, up 33.11%. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Aethlon Medical to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical device technology company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases, today announced that Timothy C. Rodell, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to provide an overview of the Company on Monday, Sept. 14, at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Replays of the presentation will be aired live and available for 90 days. The reply can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/aemd/1577311 and the investor relations section of Aethlon Medical’s website at www.aethlonmedical.com.

Aethlon Medical Inc. stock is now 104.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEMD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.20 and lowest of $1.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.89, which means current price is +104.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 334.39K shares, AEMD reached a trading volume of 14402780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.38. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 27.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.88 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5131, while it was recorded at 1.5640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6873 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -912.04. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -980.33.

Return on Total Capital for AEMD is now -93.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, AEMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] managed to generate an average of -$796,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Earnings analysis for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. posted -1.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEMD.

Insider trade positions for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.20% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,512, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 68,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in AEMD stocks shares; and SIGMA PLANNING CORP, currently with $38000.0 in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly 25.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 53,224 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 43,473 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 200,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,540 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 40,064 shares during the same period.