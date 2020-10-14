Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] Is Currently 5.00 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARPO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.26%. The company report on September 17, 2020 that Aravive Appoints Michael W. Rogers to Board of Directors.

Strengthens Advisory Team with Industry Veteran as Company Advances AVB-500 in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer (PROC).

Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced that Michael W. Rogers joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Rogers is a biopharmaceutical veteran and healthcare leader with more than 20 years of public company financial experience and will serve as a Chair of the Audit Committee and member on the Board’s Business Strategy Committee.

Over the last 12 months, ARPO stock rose by 202.59%. The one-year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.5. The average equity rating for ARPO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.68 million, with 40.59 million shares outstanding and 34.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, ARPO stock reached a trading volume of 1408476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARPO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARPO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

ARPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, ARPO shares gained by 24.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4392, while it was recorded at 1.4160 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9849 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ARPO is now -47.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, ARPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] managed to generate an average of -$1,939,209 per employee.Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.60.

ARPO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARPO.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 27.30% of ARPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARPO stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,193,946, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.32% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,815,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 million in ARPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.69 million in ARPO stock with ownership of nearly -3.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARPO] by around 1,804,537 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 229,411 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,324,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,358,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARPO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 439,758 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 71,694 shares during the same period.