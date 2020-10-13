ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Is Currently 1.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] gained 1.81% or 0.05 points to close at $2.81 with a heavy trading volume of 1182412 shares. The company report on September 22, 2020 that Ziopharm Oncology Appoints Kevin Buchi to its Board of Directors.

– Life Sciences industry veteran; 15-year Cephalon executive, serving progressively as CFO, COO and then CEO at time of $6.8 billion acquisition by Teva –.

– Doug Pagán Steps Down from Board of Directors –.

It opened the trading session at $2.77, the shares rose to $2.86 and dropped to $2.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZIOP points out that the company has recorded 1.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, ZIOP reached to a volume of 1182412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for ZIOP stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares gained by 11.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -63.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.48. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$1,613,644 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -377.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]

There are presently around $289 million, or 55.30% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,484,686, which is approximately 2.167% of the company’s market cap and around 7.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,341,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.11 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $42.58 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 11,257,464 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,308,159 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 84,354,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,919,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,225,879 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,762,323 shares during the same period.