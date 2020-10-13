Wolfe Research slashes price target on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] – find out why.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.60%. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Citizens Financial Group Announces Schedule for Earnings Conference Calls Through Fourth-Quarter 2021.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced plans to release financial results and host live conference calls on the following dates in 2021 and 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 8 am ET.

Over the last 12 months, CFG stock dropped by -17.43%. The one-year Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.95. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.41 billion, with 426.61 million shares outstanding and 424.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, CFG stock reached a trading volume of 3344115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $30.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.42.

CFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.02, while it was recorded at 28.05 for the last single week of trading, and 27.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citizens Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.87. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.95. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $314,211 per employee.

CFG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -9.40%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,390 million, or 95.90% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,009,930, which is approximately -4.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,280,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in CFG stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $660.84 million in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 5.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 44,077,267 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 50,220,066 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 305,777,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,075,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,206,384 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,570,020 shares during the same period.