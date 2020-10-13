why Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.55

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] plunged by -$1.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $37.56 during the day while it closed the day at $36.26. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Uber Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -2.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBER stock has inclined by 17.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.67% and gained 21.92% year-on date.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $63.67 billion, with 1.74 billion shares outstanding and 1.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.53M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 16555972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $41.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.12, while it was recorded at 36.78 for the last single week of trading, and 32.51 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.36 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.13.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -43.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.24. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$316,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 64.30%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,431 million, or 69.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 86,921,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.93 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -1.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 502 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 187,118,186 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 86,064,927 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 924,590,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,197,774,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,223,987 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 16,052,539 shares during the same period.