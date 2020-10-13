why Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.75

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] jumped around 0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.14 at the close of the session, up 0.78%. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Rocket Mortgage Introduces New Tech Platform to Empower Real Estate Agents.

Unprecedented visibility into the mortgage process to provide certainty and ensure a world-class experience for both the home buyer and their agent.

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) today launched “Rocket Pro Insight”, a new technology platform providing real estate agents real-time updates on the status of their clients’ mortgages. Through both a website and mobile app, real estate professionals will have transparency into the loan experience. They are now able to see where each loan is in the process, the terms of their clients’ loans, if additional documentation is needed and when it will close.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.29M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 12594533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52.

How has RKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT].

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +86.29. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.38.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 478.61. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 451.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Companies Inc. go to 26.03%.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 26.80% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: AVITAS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 57,581, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; GLOBAL RETIREMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 3,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73000.0 in RKT stocks shares; and OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS, currently with $5000.0 in RKT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 60,925 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,925 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.