Vontier Corp. [VNT] fell -18.09% so far this year. What now?

Vontier Corp. [NYSE: VNT] closed the trading session at $27.85 on 10/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.62, while the highest price level was $29.00. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Vontier Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) announced today that it will webcast its earnings conference call for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The earnings call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of Vontier’s website, www.vontier.com, under “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location after the conclusion of the presentation.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, VNT reached to a volume of 6518749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vontier Corp. [VNT]:

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Vontier Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Vontier Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vontier Corp. is set at 2.24

VNT stock trade performance evaluation

Vontier Corp. [VNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.69.

Vontier Corp. [VNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vontier Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Vontier Corp. [VNT]: Insider Ownership positions

297 institutional holders increased their position in Vontier Corp. [NYSE:VNT] by around 11,336,564 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 6,318,373 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 100,195,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,850,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNT stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,119,330 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 807,899 shares during the same period.