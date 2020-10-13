Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $26

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $19.29 during the day while it closed the day at $19.20. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Is Investigating Claims Against Tapestry, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty.

Haeggquist & Eck, LLP, a leading shareholder rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Tapestry, Inc. ("Tapestry") (NYSE: TPR) breached their fiduciary duties to Tapestry and its shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether members of Tapestry's Board of Directors or senior management failed to manage Tapestry in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Tapestry, and whether Tapestry has suffered damages as a result.

Tapestry Inc. stock has also gained 13.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPR stock has inclined by 48.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.84% and lost -28.81% year-on date.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $5.28 billion, with 276.20 million shares outstanding and 275.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 5045571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $20.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.14. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 18.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.51 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 18.28 for the last single week of trading, and 17.55 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of -$37,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 7.00%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,709 million, or 91.30% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,950,828, which is approximately -6.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 28,550,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.17 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $360.04 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -11.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 44,422,725 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 47,848,827 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 152,970,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,242,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,022,494 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 11,979,313 shares during the same period.