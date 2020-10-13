Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] stock Upgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $159

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE: SWK] surged by $3.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $179.43 during the day while it closed the day at $176.66. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Stanley Black & Decker Named Winner of the 2020 Reuters Responsible Business Award in the Business Transformation Category.

Award recognizes companies embracing innovative opportunities to develop sustainable business models for the future.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the recipient of the 2020 Reuters Responsible Business Awards, honoring leadership in sustainable business. The company was named a winner in the Business Transformation category which recognizes companies that are embracing innovative opportunities to address social and environmental challenges and develop sustainable business models for the future.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock has also gained 7.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWK stock has inclined by 24.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.90% and gained 6.59% year-on date.

The market cap for SWK stock reached $27.72 billion, with 159.68 million shares outstanding and 159.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 961.26K shares, SWK reached a trading volume of 1678030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWK shares is $184.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on SWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWK in the course of the last twelve months was 49.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SWK stock trade performance evaluation

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, SWK shares gained by 12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.15 for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.98, while it was recorded at 171.68 for the last single week of trading, and 141.35 for the last 200 days.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.50 and a Gross Margin at +33.59. Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for SWK is now 15.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.37. Additionally, SWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] managed to generate an average of $16,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. go to 4.19%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,285 million, or 91.20% of SWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,922,089, which is approximately -1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 10,674,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in SWK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in SWK stock with ownership of nearly 0.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE:SWK] by around 17,632,175 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 15,362,352 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 110,135,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,130,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWK stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,560,493 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,665,953 shares during the same period.