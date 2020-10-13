SM Energy Company [SM] fell -84.79% so far this year. What now?

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.71 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on September 24, 2020 that SM Energy Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) today announces that its Board of Directors has approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on November 4, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 23, 2020. The Company currently has approximately 114.6 million shares of common stock outstanding.

ABOUT THE COMPANY.

SM Energy Company stock is now -84.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SM Stock saw the intraday high of $1.75 and lowest of $1.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.40, which means current price is +90.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, SM reached a trading volume of 3672130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SM Energy Company [SM]?

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SM shares from 14 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SM stock performed recently?

SM Energy Company [SM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.62. With this latest performance, SM shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2660, while it was recorded at 1.6580 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3476 for the last 200 days.

SM Energy Company [SM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SM Energy Company [SM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.83 and a Gross Margin at +11.29. SM Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.77.

Return on Total Capital for SM is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SM Energy Company [SM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.95. Additionally, SM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SM Energy Company [SM] managed to generate an average of -$352,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for SM Energy Company [SM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SM Energy Company posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM.

Insider trade positions for SM Energy Company [SM]

There are presently around $182 million, or 92.10% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,539,342, which is approximately -0.932% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,798,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.18 million in SM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.65 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly -15.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SM Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 18,744,477 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 20,114,728 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 67,287,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,146,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,329,753 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,020,740 shares during the same period.