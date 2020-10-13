Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell -6.02% so far this year. What now?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] price surged by 0.08 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on October 12, 2020 that CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer.

– Share sale brings into effect strategic collaboration agreement.

CStone Pharmaceuticals (“CStone”, HKEX: 2616) announced today the completion of the Share Subscription Agreement through which an affiliate of Pfizer Inc. (“Pfizer”, NYSE: PFE) subscribed for newly issued CStone shares at approximately US$200 million (equivalent to approximately HK$1.55 billion), bringing into effect the multifaceted strategic collaboration that the companies announced on September 30, 2020.

A sum of 18395605 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.42M shares. Pfizer Inc. shares reached a high of $37.18 and dropped to a low of $36.465 until finishing in the latest session at $36.82.

The one-year PFE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.64. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $41.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 44.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.22, while it was recorded at 36.63 for the last single week of trading, and 36.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.28 and a Gross Margin at +71.52. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.44.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.69. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $184,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 5.37%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $144,768 million, or 71.90% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 456,893,858, which is approximately -1.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 427,534,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.74 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.01 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 2.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,196 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 163,318,740 shares. Additionally, 1,124 investors decreased positions by around 205,277,090 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 3,563,193,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,931,789,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,417,650 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 25,157,507 shares during the same period.