Morgan Stanley [MS] Stock trading around $50.74 per share: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] traded at a high on 10/12/20, posting a 3.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.74. The company report on October 9, 2020 that EATON VANCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of EV and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17558769 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Morgan Stanley stands at 3.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.09%.

The market cap for MS stock reached $92.15 billion, with 1.54 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.59M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 17558769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $59.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $52, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.55.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.51 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.24, while it was recorded at 49.00 for the last single week of trading, and 46.66 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.28. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.28.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 6.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.99. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $149,625 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 2.06%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $82,040 million, or 58.70% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,472,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.32 billion in MS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.18 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -1.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 576 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 118,082,900 shares. Additionally, 562 investors decreased positions by around 101,735,622 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 1,397,042,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,616,860,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,394,031 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 17,712,341 shares during the same period.