Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] moved up 86.52: Why It’s Important

Medley Management Inc. [NYSE: MDLY] jumped around 0.51 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.11 at the close of the session, up 86.52%. The company report on October 10, 2020 that Medley Capital Corporation Sells the MCC Senior Loan Strategy JV Portfolio to Fund Managed by Golub Capital LLC.

The Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (“MCC”) is pleased to announce that on October 8, 2020, MCC, MCC Senior Loan Strategy JV I LLC (the “MCC JV”), the other holder of membership interests in the MCC JV (the “Other MCC JV Member”), and an affiliate of Golub Capital LLC (“Golub”) entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (“the Agreement”) pursuant to which a private fund affiliated with and managed by Golub concurrently purchased all of MCC’s interest in the MCC JV and all of the Other MCC JV Member’s interest in the MCC JV for a total purchase price of $156.4 million (subject to various adjustments), on terms and conditions set forth in the Agreement. In connection with the closing of the transaction, MCC JV repaid in full all outstanding borrowings under, and terminated, its senior secured revolving credit facility, dated as of August 4, 2015, as amended, administered by Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch. Taking into account the debt repayment and the adjustments, MCC and the Other MCC JV Member received net proceeds (before transaction expenses) of $41.0 million and $6.6 million, respectively.

“We believe this is a significant transaction for MCC as it improves MCC’s liquidity and materially strengthens its balance sheet,” said David Lorber, Chair of the MCC Special Committee. He added, “The transaction better positions MCC to meet its other debt repayment obligations.”.

Medley Management Inc. stock is now -62.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDLY Stock saw the intraday high of $2.79 and lowest of $0.9706 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.65, which means current price is +296.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 938.86K shares, MDLY reached a trading volume of 65477623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Medley Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR & Co. raised their target price from $10 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2017, representing the official price target for Medley Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $10.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on MDLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medley Management Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99.

How has MDLY stock performed recently?

Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 86.93. With this latest performance, MDLY shares gained by 69.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.54 for Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6940, while it was recorded at 0.6950 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2090 for the last 200 days.

Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.33. Medley Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.06.

Return on Total Capital for MDLY is now -14.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.20. Additionally, MDLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 280.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medley Management Inc. [MDLY] managed to generate an average of -$54,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.

Earnings analysis for Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medley Management Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medley Management Inc. go to 2.01%.

Insider trade positions for Medley Management Inc. [MDLY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.10% of MDLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLY stocks are: AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 579,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 170,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in MDLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.13 million in MDLY stock with ownership of nearly -1.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medley Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Medley Management Inc. [NYSE:MDLY] by around 39,009 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,189,745 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 47,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,276,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,633 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,114,227 shares during the same period.