Market cap of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] reaches 72.53M – now what?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATXI] slipped around -6.51 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.53 at the close of the session, down -58.97%. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Avenue Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol.

Management to Host Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) (“Avenue”), a company focused on the development of intravenous (“IV”) tramadol for the U.S. market, today announced it has received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for IV tramadol.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -52.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATXI Stock saw the intraday high of $5.50 and lowest of $4.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.34, which means current price is +1.57% above from all time high which was touched on 09/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 46.38K shares, ATXI reached a trading volume of 6711264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATXI shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.96 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.12.

How has ATXI stock performed recently?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.48. With this latest performance, ATXI shares dropped by -60.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.86 for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.98, while it was recorded at 9.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.92 for the last 200 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATXI is now -851.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -839.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -839.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -385.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] managed to generate an average of -$6,477,000 per employee.Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATXI.

Insider trade positions for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]

There are presently around $12 million, or 16.30% of ATXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXI stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 1,035,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 428,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 million in ATXI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.45 million in ATXI stock with ownership of nearly 578.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATXI] by around 760,837 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 112,308 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,739,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,612,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 209,234 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 107,637 shares during the same period.