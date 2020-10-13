Market cap of Antero Resources Corporation [AR] reaches 980.18M – now what?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] closed the trading session at $3.71 on 10/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.425, while the highest price level was $3.89. The company report on October 5, 2020 that Antero Resources Publishes Corporate Sustainability Report and Sets 2025 Environmental Goals.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of its 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report details Antero’s ongoing commitment to environmental excellence, strong governance, safe operations and the communities in which it operates. The full report is available at www.anteroresources.com/sustainability/founders-message.

Report Highlights:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.18 percent and weekly performance of 32.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 161.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.00M shares, AR reached to a volume of 11802349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $4.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AR stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.97. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 161.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.06 and a Gross Margin at +1.47. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.62.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.37. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$621,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Antero Resources Corporation [AR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corporation posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $801 million, or 82.30% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,267,470, which is approximately -11.35% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,878,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.33 million in AR stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $65.95 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 0.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 46,731,673 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 83,537,266 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 85,761,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,030,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,385,226 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 34,569,168 shares during the same period.