Market cap of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] reaches 455.94M – now what?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] closed the trading session at $4.08 on 10/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.00, while the highest price level was $4.09. The company report on October 8, 2020 that AMC Theatres® to Have More Than 520 of Its 600 Locations Open by Mid-October as 14 AMC Locations in the State of Washington Reopen on October 16.

The state of Washington becomes the latest and one of the final states to approve the reopening of movie theatres in the United States; With the Washington theatres reopening, AMC has at least one theatre open in 43 of the 45 states that AMC serves.

With 14 AMC locations in Washington reopening on October 16, AMC is now set to open more than 50 locations in the first three weekends of October.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.65 percent and weekly performance of -1.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 87.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 3205093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $4.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $4 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $7, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On June 29, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMC shares from 4 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -29.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.05 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.73.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now 2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 852.65. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 801.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$3,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $105 million, or 45.30% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,735,993, which is approximately -4.993% of the company’s market cap and around 2.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,804,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.52 million in AMC stocks shares; and MITTLEMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9.01 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -31.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 4,445,663 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 17,923,549 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 3,385,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,754,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 762,142 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 12,071,901 shares during the same period.