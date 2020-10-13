Market Analysts see Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] traded at a low on 10/12/20, posting a -3.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.57. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2020 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8649814 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at 5.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.22%.

The market cap for SPCE stock reached $4.97 billion, with 211.79 million shares outstanding and 168.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.87M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 8649814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $25.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $24, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1242.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 24.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.42, while it was recorded at 21.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.16 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4241.26 and a Gross Margin at -138.11. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5578.82.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -27.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.25. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$232,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

There are presently around $954 million, or 25.90% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,693,712, which is approximately 40.984% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,419,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.91 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $90.06 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 9673.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 30,685,277 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,279,521 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 10,432,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,397,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,001,083 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,575,133 shares during the same period.