Market Analysts see Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gaining to $578. Time to buy?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] price surged by 1.91 percent to reach at $8.3. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast.

Tesla will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q3 2020 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q3 2020 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast.

A sum of 38554721 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 77.13M shares. Tesla Inc. shares reached a high of $448.74 and dropped to a low of $438.58 until finishing in the latest session at $442.30.

The one-year TSLA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -42.88. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $309.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $400 to $500. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $332 to $360, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on TSLA stock. On September 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TSLA shares from 322 to 360.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 28.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 155.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 211.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 792.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.53 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 393.50, while it was recorded at 428.30 for the last single week of trading, and 221.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.33 and a Gross Margin at +16.56. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.51.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.08. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 190.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of -$17,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TSLA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 562.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $214,588 million, or 47.00% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 58,856,065, which is approximately -2.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,390,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.61 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.58 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly 2.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

808 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 56,643,958 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 47,154,509 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 381,366,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,164,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 379 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,437,867 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 5,739,415 shares during the same period.