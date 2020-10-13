Market Analysts see Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.22% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.52%. The company report on October 1, 2020 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) expects to release its 2020 third quarter earnings on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 prior to the market open by filing a Form 8-K with the SEC. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s website http://investor.knight-swift.com/events and the Form 8-K will be available on the SEC website http://www.sec.gov.

The Company assumes no responsibility to update any information posted on its website.

Over the last 12 months, KNX stock rose by 11.68%. The one-year Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.85. The average equity rating for KNX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.04 billion, with 169.95 million shares outstanding and 155.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, KNX stock reached a trading volume of 5666187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $52.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $33, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on KNX stock. On February 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KNX shares from 36 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 152.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

KNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, KNX shares dropped by -10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.50, while it was recorded at 40.88 for the last single week of trading, and 39.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.21 and a Gross Margin at +15.92. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 6.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.71. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] managed to generate an average of $13,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 11.26%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,875 million, or 91.90% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,022,116, which is approximately -28.225% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,944,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $481.82 million in KNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $467.58 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly 2.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 15,857,539 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 17,945,128 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 111,842,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,645,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,175,232 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 674,098 shares during the same period.