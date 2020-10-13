Loop Capital lifts Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] gained 1.55% on the last trading session, reaching $102.96 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Intercontinental Exchange Provides Update on Plans to Launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi and World’s First Murban Crude Futures Contracts.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today provides an update on its plans to launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) and the world’s first futures contracts based on Murban crude oil.

Subject to the completion of regulatory approvals, ICE plans to launch IFAD and trading in Murban futures contracts late in the first quarter of 2021. A more specific date for the launch of trading will be announced in due course.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. represents 546.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.81 billion with the latest information. ICE stock price has been found in the range of $101.55 to $103.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 3355226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $113.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $101 to $106, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on ICE stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ICE shares from 100 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ICE stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.18, while it was recorded at 101.53 for the last single week of trading, and 93.93 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.25 and a Gross Margin at +74.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.34.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 9.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.25. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $322,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 9.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $49,227 million, or 87.90% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,402,982, which is approximately -1.613% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,579,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.45 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -0.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 535 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 25,721,911 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 34,934,221 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 417,465,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 478,121,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,887,569 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,864,276 shares during the same period.