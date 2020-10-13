JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Is Currently 1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.23% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.43%. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Get a Head Start on Holiday Shopping by Taking Advantage of GameStop’s ‘1Up’ 48-Hour and PRO Days Sale Events.

Over the last 12 months, JPM stock dropped by -11.80%. The one-year JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.61. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $313.99 billion, with 3.08 billion shares outstanding and 3.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.19M shares, JPM stock reached a trading volume of 15990393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $115.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 438.69.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.08, while it was recorded at 100.63 for the last single week of trading, and 105.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.19.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.18. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $140,979 per employee.

JPM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 2.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -1.16%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $220,561 million, or 72.10% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 232,022,891, which is approximately -5.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,486,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.23 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.08 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -2.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,598 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 114,193,998 shares. Additionally, 1,133 investors decreased positions by around 172,468,691 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 1,866,415,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,153,077,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,227,314 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,865,588 shares during the same period.