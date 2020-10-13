JP Morgan Downgrade Citigroup Inc. [C]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] closed the trading session at $45.88 on 10/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.95, while the highest price level was $45.99. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Citi Announced as Teach For All’s Global Learning Partner.

Citi sponsors virtual Teach For All Global Conference for thousands of teachers, alumni and supporters from 58 countries around the world.

Citi today announced that it is working with Teach For All to enable cross border learning and sharing, and increase impact across the global network. In addition to sponsoring Teach For All’s annual Global Conference, Citi’s support will advance Teach For All’s effort to foster global learning communities, develop learning experiences across its network of organizations, and generate global knowledge resources for staff, teaching participants and network alumni.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.57 percent and weekly performance of 2.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.40M shares, C reached to a volume of 23956954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $65.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 461.40.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.40, while it was recorded at 44.96 for the last single week of trading, and 54.68 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.12. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.85. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $96,420 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 2.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -5.46%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $73,775 million, or 78.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,455,150, which is approximately -5.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,000,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.43 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.15 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -4.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

785 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 114,713,749 shares. Additionally, 766 investors decreased positions by around 150,125,998 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 1,343,156,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,607,996,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,568,383 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 17,535,853 shares during the same period.