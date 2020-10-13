JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] Stock trading around $4.69 per share: What’s Next?

JAKKS Pacific Inc. [NASDAQ: JAKK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.57%. The company report on September 15, 2020 that JAKKS Pacific Enters Sweet Deal as Global Master Toy Licensee for Haribo.

Leading U.S. toymaker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced it has entered into a multi-year, global toy licensing deal with HARIBO Group to create a toy line based on its world-renowned gummi candy products. JAKKS has secured rights in the North America and EMEA territories to manufacture, market and distribute collectibles and activities, set to launch in August 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005374/en/.

Over the last 12 months, JAKK stock dropped by -38.39%. The one-year JAKKS Pacific Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.83. The average equity rating for JAKK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.79 million, with 3.06 million shares outstanding and 2.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 340.83K shares, JAKK stock reached a trading volume of 14558859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAKK shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAKK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for JAKKS Pacific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2017, representing the official price target for JAKKS Pacific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3.75, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on JAKK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JAKKS Pacific Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAKK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for JAKK in the course of the last twelve months was 1.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

JAKK Stock Performance Analysis:

JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.57. With this latest performance, JAKK shares gained by 13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAKK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 6.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JAKKS Pacific Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.15 and a Gross Margin at +25.85. JAKKS Pacific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.28.

Return on Total Capital for JAKK is now -0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -205.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,191.94. Additionally, JAKK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,822.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] managed to generate an average of -$116,453 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.JAKKS Pacific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

JAKK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JAKKS Pacific Inc. posted 7.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 73.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAKK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAKKS Pacific Inc. go to 15.00%.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. [JAKK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 17.60% of JAKK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAKK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 200,931, which is approximately -7.705% of the company’s market cap and around 40.71% of the total institutional ownership; AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 114,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in JAKK stocks shares; and BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $0.53 million in JAKK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JAKKS Pacific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in JAKKS Pacific Inc. [NASDAQ:JAKK] by around 49,050 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 211,123 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 501,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 761,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAKK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,872 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 188,699 shares during the same period.