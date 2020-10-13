Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] Stock trading around $28.72 per share: What’s Next?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.66%.

Over the last 12 months, HYLN stock rose by 196.39%.

The market cap for the stock reached $870.79 million, with 29.13 million shares outstanding and 23.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.78M shares, HYLN stock reached a trading volume of 5554841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 5.90 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

HYLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.66. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by -39.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.51, while it was recorded at 30.42 for the last single week of trading, and 18.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hyliion Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $246 million, or 38.20% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 1,116,350, which is approximately -44.872% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, holding 1,050,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.16 million in HYLN stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $25.56 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 4,899,989 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 12,884,459 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,227,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,556,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,215,338 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 8,199,422 shares during the same period.