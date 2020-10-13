Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Revenue clocked in at $3.75 billion, down -38.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: HST] price plunged by -0.78 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call to be Held on November 5, 2020.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results and business outlook on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:.

A sum of 9374951 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.23M shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $11.63 and dropped to a low of $11.365 until finishing in the latest session at $11.49.

The one-year HST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.82. The average equity rating for HST stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $12.50 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

HST Stock Performance Analysis:

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.21, while it was recorded at 11.57 for the last single week of trading, and 12.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.46 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.82.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.12. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of $5,257,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 81.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.

HST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,935 million, or 99.10% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,469,155, which is approximately -4.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,148,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $909.42 million in HST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $523.66 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly -7.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:HST] by around 97,952,704 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 125,263,624 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 467,396,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 690,612,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,824,387 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 43,539,733 shares during the same period.