HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] fell -9.37% so far this year. What now?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] gained 1.62% or 2.13 points to close at $133.96 with a heavy trading volume of 2751019 shares. The company report on October 9, 2020 that HCA Healthcare Previews 2020 Third Quarter Results.

Will Return Approximately $6 Billion in CARES Act Funding.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) today announced preliminary financial and operating results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company will return, or repay early, approximately $6 billion of government assistance funds received as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. The Company’s preliminary financial and operating results are based on current expectations and subject to finalization of the Company’s third quarter financial and accounting procedures.

It opened the trading session at $139.50, the shares rose to $140.00 and dropped to $133.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HCA points out that the company has recorded 29.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -129.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, HCA reached to a volume of 2751019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $147.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $137, while BofA/Merrill kept a Neutral rating on HCA stock. On July 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HCA shares from 147 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 4.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for HCA stock

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, HCA shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.75, while it was recorded at 130.68 for the last single week of trading, and 119.98 for the last 200 days.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.06 and a Gross Margin at +15.03. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.83.

Return on Total Capital for HCA is now 22.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Additionally, HCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] managed to generate an average of $12,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. posted 2.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 9.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

There are presently around $31,514 million, or 70.60% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,504,847, which is approximately -0.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,004,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in HCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.57 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly -9.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 34,350,073 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 34,341,709 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 166,557,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,248,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,608,886 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 4,504,775 shares during the same period.