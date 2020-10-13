Facebook Inc. [FB] stock Reiterated by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $270

Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] gained 4.27% on the last trading session, reaching $275.75 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3, 2020 that Facebook to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced today that the company’s third quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss its results at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Facebook Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Facebook Inc. represents 2.85 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $783.51 billion with the latest information. FB stock price has been found in the range of $267.87 to $280.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.58M shares, FB reached a trading volume of 30968514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Facebook Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $291.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Facebook Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $270 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Facebook Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $330, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on FB stock. On August 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FB shares from 242 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Facebook Inc. is set at 8.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 41.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

Trading performance analysis for FB stock

Facebook Inc. [FB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, FB shares gained by 3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for Facebook Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 267.08, while it was recorded at 264.15 for the last single week of trading, and 222.63 for the last 200 days.

Facebook Inc. [FB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Facebook Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.00 and a Gross Margin at +81.94. Facebook Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.15.

Return on Total Capital for FB is now 29.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Facebook Inc. [FB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.96. Additionally, FB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Facebook Inc. [FB] managed to generate an average of $411,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Facebook Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Facebook Inc. [FB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Facebook Inc. posted 2.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Facebook Inc. go to 20.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Facebook Inc. [FB]

There are presently around $521,095 million, or 80.10% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 188,139,998, which is approximately -0.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,273,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.47 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $34.2 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly -0.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Facebook Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,417 institutional holders increased their position in Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 87,873,121 shares. Additionally, 1,226 investors decreased positions by around 85,312,704 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 1,716,552,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,889,738,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 256 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,954,234 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 12,222,701 shares during the same period.