Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] Revenue clocked in at $431.80 million, down -30.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EVRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.44%. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Everi Holdings to Report 2020 Third Quarter Results on November 2 and Host Conference Call and Webcast.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2020 third quarter results after the market closes on Monday, November 2, 2020, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 13711368. The replay will be available until November 9, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors” followed by “Events & Presentations”).

Over the last 12 months, EVRI stock rose by 5.75%. The one-year Everi Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.91. The average equity rating for EVRI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $802.46 million, with 85.12 million shares outstanding and 84.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, EVRI stock reached a trading volume of 4194323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRI shares is $11.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Everi Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everi Holdings Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVRI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

EVRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.44. With this latest performance, EVRI shares gained by 25.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.72 for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.80, while it was recorded at 8.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Everi Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Everi Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.05.

Return on Total Capital for EVRI is now 8.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,081.07. Additionally, EVRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,070.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] managed to generate an average of $11,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Everi Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

EVRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Everi Holdings Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Everi Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $705 million, or 84.00% of EVRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRI stocks are: EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 6,204,208, which is approximately -3.831% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,105,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.27 million in EVRI stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $53.23 million in EVRI stock with ownership of nearly 8.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Everi Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI] by around 10,076,290 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 14,564,167 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 50,525,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,166,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,984,330 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,767,114 shares during the same period.