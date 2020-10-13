Evercore ISI slashes price target on CSX Corporation [CSX] – find out why.

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.38% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.34%. The company report on October 9, 2020 that CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Yesterday, the Board of Directors of CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) approved a $0.26 per share quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020.

About CSX and its Disclosures.

Over the last 12 months, CSX stock rose by 15.22%. The one-year CSX Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.04. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.27 billion, with 766.00 million shares outstanding and 764.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, CSX stock reached a trading volume of 4698009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $84.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on CSX stock. On August 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 72 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.78 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.23, while it was recorded at 78.23 for the last single week of trading, and 70.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.75 and a Gross Margin at +40.65. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.90.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 16.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.69. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $158,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corporation posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 3.81%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,471 million, or 76.70% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 65,486,314, which is approximately 7.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,753,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.07 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.04 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 7.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 48,449,950 shares. Additionally, 504 investors decreased positions by around 42,940,429 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 480,146,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,537,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,002,317 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 5,227,526 shares during the same period.