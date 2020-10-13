Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Revenue clocked in at $38.54 million, down -62.72% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] price surged by 11.34 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Color Star Technology to Launch “Star Teacher”- Fan Virtual Meeting Series.

The first event featuring popular star Julaiti is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on October 17, 2020.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the “Company”, or “Color Star”), a company engaged in the businesses of providing online and offline paid knowledge services for the media, entertainment and culture industries globally, today announced that it, in celebration of its planned Color World App upgrade with the official launch of interactive live video streaming feature which is scheduled on October 15, 2020, will launch a series of interactive live events featuring its growing band of Star Teachers.

A sum of 4284213 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.12M shares. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.55 and dropped to a low of $0.48 until finishing in the latest session at $0.54.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.99. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -24.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7887, while it was recorded at 0.4990 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8221 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.19 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.96.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -26.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -281.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,622.29. Additionally, CSCW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$61,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.31% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 38,770, which is approximately 210.906% of the company’s market cap and around 57.76% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LLC, holding 38,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $3000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 70,683 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 5,819 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,383 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Popular Category