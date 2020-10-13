Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] moved up 0.02: Why It’s Important

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] closed the trading session at $61.83 on 10/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.48, while the highest price level was $62.25. The company report on October 11, 2020 that Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Positive Late-Breaking Data from Phase 3 True North Trial Evaluating Zeposia (ozanimod) in Adult Patients with Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis.

Both primary and all key secondary efficacy endpoints showed statistically significant improvements with oral Zeposia versus placebo at Week 10 and Week 52.

No new safety signals were observed with Zeposia in the True North study .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.68 percent and weekly performance of 4.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.96M shares, BMY reached to a volume of 11529029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $73.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BMY stock trade performance evaluation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.67 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.67, while it was recorded at 60.69 for the last single week of trading, and 60.41 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.63 and a Gross Margin at +65.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.15.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 10.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.13. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $114,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 22.20%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $104,323 million, or 76.10% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 203,888,386, which is approximately 2.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,642,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.12 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.13 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -1.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,073 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 109,154,125 shares. Additionally, 943 investors decreased positions by around 132,091,260 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 1,446,003,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,687,249,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,071,494 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 6,302,984 shares during the same period.