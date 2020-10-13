Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $17.33 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3, 2020 that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call at 8:30 AM EDT on October 23, 2020.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 27, 2020, on Friday, October 23, 2020, at approximately 7:00 AM EDT, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 8:30 AM EDT the same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. represents 87.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.48 billion with the latest information. BLMN stock price has been found in the range of $17.07 to $17.855.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, BLMN reached a trading volume of 2874650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $15.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BLMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 72.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 117.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for BLMN stock

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, BLMN shares gained by 6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.42 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.51, while it was recorded at 16.75 for the last single week of trading, and 13.78 for the last 200 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +11.43. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BLMN is now 10.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 120.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,467.41. Additionally, BLMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,351.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] managed to generate an average of $1,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to -5.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]

There are presently around $1,385 million, or 92.00% of BLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,062,850, which is approximately 1.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,588,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.16 million in BLMN stocks shares; and JANA PARTNERS LLC, currently with $127.43 million in BLMN stock with ownership of nearly -7.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN] by around 12,995,893 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 11,787,470 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 55,145,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,928,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLMN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,445,513 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,736,053 shares during the same period.