BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Stock trading around $3.85 per share: What’s Next?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.49%. The company report on October 6, 2020 that BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the compensation committee of BioCryst’s board of directors granted 12 newly-hired employees inducement options to purchase an aggregate of 213,000 shares of BioCryst common stock on September 30, 2020 as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with BioCryst. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $3.44 per share, which is equal to the closing price of BioCryst common stock on the last business day prior to the grant date. The options vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of BioCryst’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

Over the last 12 months, BCRX stock rose by 57.26%. The average equity rating for BCRX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $676.26 million, with 161.57 million shares outstanding and 161.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, BCRX stock reached a trading volume of 5439641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BCRX stock. On November 15, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for BCRX shares from 5 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

BCRX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.78 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 3.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.66 and a Gross Margin at +91.60. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -222.99.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -85.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -248.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.30. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$777,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

BCRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 19.90%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $510 million, or 76.50% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 15,578,395, which is approximately 171.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,666,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.39 million in BCRX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $52.93 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 25.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 41,752,111 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 32,152,249 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 58,669,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,573,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,507,393 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 16,924,897 shares during the same period.