BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] is -51.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] traded at a high on 10/12/20, posting a 6.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.86. The company report on October 8, 2020 that BGC Partners Announces Extension of Exchange Offer For Its 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2025.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) (“BGC Partners,” “BGC,” or the “Company”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that it had extended its offer (the “Exchange Offer”) to exchange up to $300 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Old Notes”) for an equivalent amount of its 4.375% Senior Notes due 2025 registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Exchange Notes”). The Company issued and sold $300 million in aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes in a private offering in July 2020.

The Exchange Offer, previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, will now expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, unless further extended. $298,570,000 in aggregate principal amount, or 99.52%, of the outstanding Old Notes were tendered in the Exchange Offer as of 5:00 p.m., October 7, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5059725 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BGC Partners Inc. stands at 4.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.75%.

The market cap for BGCP stock reached $1.06 billion, with 360.61 million shares outstanding and 288.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, BGCP reached a trading volume of 5059725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Raymond James have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2015, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGCP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.38.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, BGCP shares gained by 20.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.71 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.57, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +92.32. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.69. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $10,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BGC Partners Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.50%.

There are presently around $537 million, or 61.00% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,475,565, which is approximately -3.503% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, holding 14,689,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.01 million in BGCP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.83 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 16.913% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 49,084,896 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 45,589,260 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 92,980,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,654,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,867,782 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 7,124,491 shares during the same period.