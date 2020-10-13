Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] moved up 0.42: Why It’s Important

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] traded at a high on 10/12/20, posting a 0.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.55. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Bed Bath & Beyond® Unveils Plan To Bring A Little Holiday Magic Back With Inspiration, Value And Ease This Season.

Bed Bath & Beyond® (NASDAQ: BBBY) today unveiled its plan to bring a little holiday magic back with inspirational ideas and products, faster, safer and more convenient shopping services, and great value all season long. The Company will make it easier than ever to shop for the holidays with the addition of Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery this year, while it offers customers opportunities to save more than ever throughout the season.

Cindy Davis, Chief Brand Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Decorist said, “At a time when our homes are the epicenter of our lives, we want to help our customers celebrate old traditions and create new ones, by making sure there’s no place like home this holiday season. Customers can shop with speed and certainty by using our Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, Curbside Pickup or Same Day Delivery services, and we’ll provide inspirational ideas and great value throughout the holidays on everything from seasonal décor to home essentials or thoughtful gifts. So, whether you’re cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the first time, need a last-minute present for friends or family, or just want to bring a little holiday magic to your home, we’ll be here to help make the holidays special.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5876540 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at 5.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.70%.

The market cap for BBBY stock reached $2.75 billion, with 124.15 million shares outstanding and 118.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.57M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 5876540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $13 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has BBBY stock performed recently?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 79.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 301.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.67 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 21.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.56 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.77 and a Gross Margin at +31.72. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.51. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$11,160 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY.

Insider trade positions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $2,991 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,994,788, which is approximately 37.419% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,733,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.05 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $276.19 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly 7.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 23,234,527 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 29,145,605 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 86,431,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,811,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,515,048 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 8,717,310 shares during the same period.