Barclays lifts The Southern Company [SO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] traded at a high on 10/12/20, posting a 0.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.86. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Georgia Power encourages customers to choose the right trees and shrubs this fall.

Company highlights the importance of planting the right trees and shrubs around homes, power lines.

Georgia Power works every day to keep reliability high across the state and, during fall planting season, reminds customers that making the right landscaping choices can decrease the likelihood of a power outage.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3805517 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Southern Company stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.00%.

The market cap for SO stock reached $62.13 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 3805517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Southern Company [SO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $59.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $53 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SO stock. On May 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SO shares from 60 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

How has SO stock performed recently?

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 13.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.37 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.86, while it was recorded at 58.39 for the last single week of trading, and 57.50 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.30 and a Gross Margin at +30.10. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.43.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.15. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $170,132 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Southern Company [SO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Southern Company posted 1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 4.55%.

Insider trade positions for The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $36,263 million, or 59.40% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,777,552, which is approximately -0.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,789,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.4 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.29 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly -3.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 647 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 28,773,883 shares. Additionally, 608 investors decreased positions by around 42,214,655 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 545,105,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,093,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,792,823 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 10,256,122 shares during the same period.