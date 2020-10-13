Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] Is Currently -5.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] loss -5.31% or -0.06 points to close at $1.07 with a heavy trading volume of 5262476 shares. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Aytu BioScience Announces Fiscal Q4 2020 Net Revenue of $14.9 Million, an Increase of 82% Sequentially, and 766% Year-Over-Year.

Company’s highest revenue quarter to date is more than 2X its entire fiscal 2019 revenue.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company (the “Company”) focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs today reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter 2020, for the three month period ending June 30, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $1.13, the shares rose to $1.14 and dropped to $1.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AYTU points out that the company has recorded -31.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -214.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, AYTU reached to a volume of 5262476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aytu BioScience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aytu BioScience Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for AYTU stock

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.74. With this latest performance, AYTU shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2319, while it was recorded at 1.1740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2503 for the last 200 days.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.23 and a Gross Margin at +56.41. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.29.

Return on Total Capital for AYTU is now -38.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.11. Additionally, AYTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] managed to generate an average of -$181,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Aytu BioScience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aytu BioScience Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYTU.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]

There are presently around $9 million, or 12.00% of AYTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,224,471, which is approximately 639.341% of the company’s market cap and around 9.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,107,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in AYTU stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.37 million in AYTU stock with ownership of nearly 433.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aytu BioScience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU] by around 7,540,657 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 865,960 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 283,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,689,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYTU stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,769,064 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 471,559 shares during the same period.