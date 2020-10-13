Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Is Currently 1.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $84.29 on 10/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.12, while the highest price level was $85.13. The company report on October 8, 2020 that AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World.

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processors built on new “Zen 3” core architecture deliver across-the board leadership performance for gamers and content creators.

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) introduced the highly anticipated AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processor lineup powered by the new “Zen 3” architecture. Offering up to 16 cores, 32 threads and 72 MB of cache in the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors dominate in heavily threaded workloads1 and power efficiency2, while the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor offers up to a 26% generational uplift in gaming performance3. With extensive improvements throughout the core including a unified 8-core complex with direct access to 32MB L3 cache, the new AMD “Zen 3” core architecture delivers a 19% generational increase in instructions per cycle (IPC)4, the largest since the introduction of “Zen” processors in 2017.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 83.80 percent and weekly performance of -2.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.80M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 47587044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $79.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $100, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On August 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 86 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 168.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 10.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.10, while it was recorded at 85.01 for the last single week of trading, and 59.47 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +42.62. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.75. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $29,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 35.83%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66,442 million, or 73.30% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,918,854, which is approximately -13.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,419,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.86 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.0 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 4.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 561 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 57,031,677 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 96,103,679 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 635,118,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,253,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,712,096 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 9,436,719 shares during the same period.