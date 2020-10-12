Zuora Inc. [ZUO] Revenue clocked in at $291.10 million, down -22.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Zuora Inc. [NYSE: ZUO] price surged by 7.69 percent to reach at $0.79. The company report on September 23, 2020 that Subscription Businesses Outpace S&P 500 Revenues Nearly 6X Amid Pandemic, Marking Pivotal Turning Point Across Industries.

The Subscription Economy® has grown more than 400% over the last 8.5 years, according to Zuora’s latest Subscription Economy Index™.

Zuora, Inc., (NYSE:ZUO) the leading subscription management platform provider, today released the latest edition of its annual Subscription Economy Index™ (SEI) designed to measure the collective health and growth of subscription businesses across industries including Software as a Service (SaaS), Manufacturing, Media, Publishing, Telecommunications, and for the first time since its inception in January 2012, Healthcare.

A sum of 2348388 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. Zuora Inc. shares reached a high of $11.07 and dropped to a low of $10.35 until finishing in the latest session at $11.06.

The one-year ZUO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.56. The average equity rating for ZUO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zuora Inc. [ZUO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $13.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Zuora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Zuora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ZUO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

ZUO Stock Performance Analysis:

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, ZUO shares gained by 14.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.20, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 11.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zuora Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zuora Inc. [ZUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.03 and a Gross Margin at +51.39. Zuora Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.21.

Return on Total Capital for ZUO is now -41.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.73. Additionally, ZUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] managed to generate an average of -$66,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Zuora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ZUO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zuora Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZUO.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $663 million, or 58.80% of ZUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,825,988, which is approximately 20.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,971,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.1 million in ZUO stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $51.81 million in ZUO stock with ownership of nearly 5.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Zuora Inc. [NYSE:ZUO] by around 14,097,899 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 11,115,047 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 34,694,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,907,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZUO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,254,801 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,218,308 shares during the same period.